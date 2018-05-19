Local Garden Grows Produce to Share

The Marek Fuller Community Garden in Two Harbors helps ensure those in need have access to fresh produce

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- One Northland Community donated 14,000 pounds of food last summer, now they’re planting for another successful season.

The Marek Fuller Community Garden in Two Harbors helps ensure those in need have access to fresh produce and it’s completely run by volunteers. It’s the first day of gardening outside the Two Harbors Food Shelf. Each plot is owned by different families and businesses. Removing the cover off the plots and digging into spring has become a tradition for some but for others giving back to the community is also helping them learn a new hobby.

“I’m learning as I go, I recently purchased a house and I have a garden myself that I’m learning so this will be a good experience I can learn from the master gardeners,” North Shore Rotary Club Member Taylor Holm said.

Two master gardeners lend their green thumbs and gardening tips. Taking care of the plants has also helped gardeners meet new friends.

“To see community members working side by side and oh you have a strange spot on your tomato let me tell you my experience about this,” Two Harbors Food Shelf Executive Director Michelle Miller said.

The cleanup event is a big day for the garden and one of the busiest it will be all season. Gardeners say every year the garden gets bigger and they’re looking forward to this season. The Food Shelf supplies all the tools and seeds necessary for gardening, for more information visit Community Garden.