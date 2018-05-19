What to Know about Ramadan

It's a busy and exciting time at the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports, here are some key things to know.

DULUTH, Minn.- Ramadan, Islam’s holy month started earlier this week. Some people in the Twin Ports are celebrating.

It’s a busy and exciting time at the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports, here are some key things to know.

Ramadan is a time of prayer and fasting in the Muslim Community. It’s celebrated during the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar. Prayer is done five times each day, privately in their homes or at the Mosque. From dusk till dawn, the adults fast, helping them feel closer to their god, and remember those that are less fortunate.

“So that we can feel the pains of people who are not able to eat three times a day, what hunger looks like, what thirst looks like,” Islamic Center of the Twin Ports board member Naeem Chauhdry said.

It’s a time of bonding in the Muslim community. Families spend more time together in the Mosque. Each night a chapter is read out of the sacred book, known as the Quran.

“In Ramadan, we are more regular, we are more punctual to pray, so that’s what I teach my kids,” 10 year Duluth resident Rahila Chaudhry said. “If you miss some prayers in the holy

Muslims also take time in Ramadan to give back to a charity of their choice. Traditionally donations given equal two percent of their savings. Ramadan is celebrated for nearly 30 days.