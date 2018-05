Wolfpack Lacrosse Comes Out On Top

Both Boys and Girls Duluth Lacrosse Teams took the field today and were victorious

DULUTH, Minn.- The boys lacrosse team faced Champlin Park. Throughout the game, the Wolfpack was constantly trailing by one. Jayden Erie scores to tie up the game in the 4th quarter. The game would go into over time, with the winning goal by James Holak.

For the Lady Pack, their victory came with ease as they took on Robbinsdale Cooper, beating them 15-3.