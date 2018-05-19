Zeitgeist Hosts Annual ‘Spirit of the Times’ Fundraiser

Event supports the non-profit organization's work in the community

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Entertainment held their annual ‘Spirit of the Times’ fundraiser Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, improv comedy, and a dance party.

The event supports Zeitgeist’s community work like their Zinema 2 movie theater, their Renegade Theatre Company, and efforts to improve food access and transportation equity in Duluth.

“What we love to do is bring the arts and creativity into building the best possible, strongest community that we can have,” said Zeitgeist Executive Director Tony Cuneo.

Every time patrons visit the Zeitgeist building, they’re helping their community work.

Contributions to the non-profit organization can also be made on their website.