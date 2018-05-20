Bulldogs Running to Nationals

Kohlwey and Trost qualify for the NCAA DII Track and Field Championships

DULUTH, Minn.- Two members of the UMD Track and field team have been selected to represent the Bulldogs at the 2018 NCAA Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Junior Danielle Kohlwey and senior Emi Trost are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kohlwey will compete in the 100 meter hurdles and Trost will take part in the 800 meter run. This will be both girls’ third appearance at nationals. However this will be Trost’s first time competing in the 800 meter run. Trost is the first Bulldog to qualify for the event in six years.