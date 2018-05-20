Heritage Center Turns 10

The 10 year anniversary was celebrated with a free community event

DULUTH, Minn. -Providing kids with the opportunity to play sports is important. But it is just as important to have a facility for these opportunities.

Essentia Duluth Heritage Center has been that facility for quite some time now, ten years to be exact. And Sunday, the facility celebrated this milestone by hosting a free event for kids to partake in activities such as ice skating, bouncy houses, and games.

“We’re basically here to provide an opportunity for youth. We want youth to be active. We want them to be healthy. We want them to experience wellness, and well being. So that’s our primary function” said CEO Jerry DeMeo.

Local high school hockey players were in attendance, helping run the event.