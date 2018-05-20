St Scholastica Hosts NCAA Baseball Tournament

Wade Stadium was the field to be at for the NCAA Division III Baseball Regionals

DULUTH, Minn.- The NCAA division 3 baseball regionals are in town.

St. Scholastica hosted the tournament at Wade stadium.

“It’s one of those things where any time you have an opportunity to host a national tournament, we’d like to be considered for that. Considering we had never done it before, I thought it was a good opportunity for us to at least try. And fortunately we were selected and if we do a great job, hopefully in future years we’ll be selected again” said athletic director Brian Jamros.

Sunday was the final round of the tournament with Concordia Chicago and Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Concordia Chicago has come away with the regional title for the second year in a row.