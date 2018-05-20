Zeitgeist’s ‘Spirit Of The Times’ Raises More Than $100K

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Entertainment held its annual ‘Spirit of the Times’ fundraiser Saturday, which raised more than $100,000.

Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, improv comedy, and a dance party.

The event supports Zeitgeist’s community work like their Zinema 2 movie theater, their Renegade Theatre Company, and efforts to improve food access and transportation equity in Duluth.

“What we love to do is bring the arts and creativity into building the best possible, strongest community that we can have,” said Zeitgeist Executive Director Tony Cuneo.

Every time patrons visit the Zeitgeist building, they’re helping their community work.

Contributions to the non-profit organization can also be made on its website.