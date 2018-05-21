Duluth Bonding Bill Projects Include Lake Superior Zoo and Glensheen Mansion

The Lake Superior Zoo and Glensheen Mansion have requested million in funds to make repairs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo requested $1.9 million of funding from that bonding bill to help with a new exhibit.

Zoo staff members tell us they are now cautiously optimistic as they wait for the governor to make a final decision about the bill.

The money would go toward the “Bear Country” exhibit.

Zoo workers say that’s the one new addition people want to see the most.

The last time Lake Superior Zoo had a bear was in 2012.

“It’s that big exhibit in the middle of the zoo where people want to see that big ticket item and to be able to bring back brown bears back to the zoo and in this community would be a huge improvement and just a huge revitalization of the zoo,” said Lake Superior Zoo Director of Marketing and Membership Haley Hedstrom.

More exhibits are also being planned for the future.

Funding for the more than 100–year–old Glensheen Mansion is also included in the bonding bill.

Glensheen staff say the projects this money could be used for has been in discussion for nearly three years.

The $4 million would help repair the walls of the garden that are in critical shape, as well as improve general utilities including electrical work.

“This formal garden is the center point of our landscape,” said Glensheen Director Dan Hartman. “It’s one of the few historic landscapes left in Minnesota, so this is one of our steps forward to kind of protect that.”

For now, Glensheen staffers say they will continue with fundraising efforts to match the $4 million requested.