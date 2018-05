Duluth tops Hermantown/Proctor in Girls Lacrosse Action

On the Stealth's Senior Night, the Wolfpack got the win 12-3.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In girls high school lacrosse, Hermantown/Proctor hosted Duluth on Senior Night. But the Wolfpack would spoil the celebration as they win it 12-3.

Duluth improves their record to 7-4 while Proctor/Hermantown falls to 6-5.