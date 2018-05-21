Highway 61 Road Construction Pushed Back

DULUTH, Minn. – Single lane closures that were scheduled to start today have been pushed to begin on May 29th for Highway 61 in Lake County.

Motorists will encounter single lane closures in each direction due to a culvert replacement and resurfacing projects.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation:

“Single lane closures will initially occur in the Beaver Bay area. Additional closures will take place through late-June near the Lafayette Bluff Tunnel, and in the Gooseberry, Silver Bay, and Illgen City areas.”

MNDOT says motorists should be prepared to stop and should use caution when driving through work areas.

For more information you can visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy61lafayette/index.html and to get up to date road condition information visit www.511mn.org.