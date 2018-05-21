Kohlwey, Trost Eyeing All-American Finishes at Nationals

The pair are each making their third career trip to the NCAA D2 national championships.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two UMD Bulldogs will be heading to the NCAA Division II national championships this weekend.

For junior Danielle Kohlwey, she will take part in the 100-meter hurdles for the third straight year. She finished sixth last season, earning All-American honors. But she knows she can do better.

“I just need to do what I’ve been doing and just focus on practicing well and just doing the same things. Not trying to change how my block start is at the last second. Just keep it the same and keep working hard,” Kohlwey said.

Senior Emi Trost is also heading to nationals as the defending champion in the 1500 meter run.

But this season she is competing in the 800-meter run in what will be her final NCAA national meet.

“The weekend before, I thought I was done. Then I got a call from Coach Al [Hollapa] and he said, “Hey, you’re 21 on the list right now. Just so you know, you might go.” That was a really big surprise to me. I just think it was such a God–thing that I was the last person to get in. I was just really humbled by that,” said Trost.