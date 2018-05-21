Local Veterans Save Memorial Day Parade

Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 56 heard the news two weeks ago and began efforts to save the parade.

DULUTH, Minn.- Just two weeks before Memorial Day word spread that the annual parade was canceled but local veterans found a way to keep the parade in motion.

The Memorial Day Parade in Duluth has been a tradition for decades, but due to lack of participation and health problems the Northland Veterans Services Committee decided the parade was not going to continue. Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 56 heard the news two weeks ago and began efforts to save the parade.

“The dead would actually want us to live but they don’t want us to forget the sacrifice that they made,” Duluth Honor Guard John Marshall said. “As I’ve said many times before they’ve given up all of their today’s for our tomorrows and truly it’s just a day to remember those days that were never lived.”

Thanks to donations from the community and local businesses the parade will go on. The parade begins at 12:30 in Duluth.

Spots are still open in the parade contact John Marshall at 218-348-2929 to sign up.