Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Still Unclaimed

CARLTON, Minn.- A million dollar winning lottery ticket was sold right here in the Northland and has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket was sold in Carlton at the Minit Mart Carlton. This win is not only profitable for the lucky lottery player but the gas station as well. Minit Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus once the million dollar prize is claimed. The manager tells us they’re hoping to meet the winner.

“Carlton is not like a super fancy town and people don’t have tons of money so it’d be nice if somebody from here won it and they can go do things with their lives that they have always dreamed of,” Minit Mart Carlton general manager Carissa Geen

If you purchased a ticket from Minit Mart double check the numbers. The winning numbers from this past Saturday are 3–6–9-17-15 the Powerball number is 25.