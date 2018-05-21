New Exhibit at The Depot Just In Time For Bob Dylan Fest

DULUTH, Minn. – The Eighth Annual Bob Dylan fest kicks off this weekend in Duluth, and you can head over to the depot to see a unique exhibit featuring the legendary musician.

The lyrical exhibit showcases 44 of his classic songs in a text based display.

You can hear some of Dylan’s greatest hits through the speakers and sing along to songs like “Forever Young” and “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.”

“You’ll be able to walk through the hall and look at the words and really kind of take your time and read the lyrics to some of his most famous songs,” said The Depot Program Director Briana Johnson. “That’s really what this experience is all about, really taking in the songwriting of Bob Dylan.”

The Depot will welcome the artist of the exhibit, Skye, this Wednesday for a reception.

Visitors can view the exhibit free of charge.