Superior Street Steam Pipe Removal Rescheduled

The Steam Pipe Removal Will Begin the Week of May 29

DULUTH, Minn. – The planned removal of 100-year-old steam pipes along Superior Street this week has been delayed due to more required excavation work.

The City states the steam pipe removal will be pushed back to the week of May 29th.

Northland Constructors will use this additional time to prepare the site for efficient removal and asbestos abatement, which will be performed by a licensed asbestos abatement contractor.

During the removal of the pipes City officials say signs will be placed at the location of the work to inform the public that asbestos abatement is taking place.

Officials want to remind the public to be aware of signs and to stay within the designated pedestrian areas away from delineated work zones.