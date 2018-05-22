Baseball Preps: Hawks top Spartans, Lumberjacks Walk Off on Bluejackets

Hermantown gets the road win over Superior and Cloquet gets the walk off win over Hibbing.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In high school baseball action, Hermantown scores four runs in the second and seventh innings as they top Superior 9-4. Elliot Peterson led the Hawks with four hits on the day.

Cloquet held their season finale at Ed Mettner Field against Hibbing. The Lumberjacks were down 3-0 after one inning. But a late surge sent the game into extras where they got the walk off win 5-4 in the eighth.