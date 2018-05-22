Bong Center Ramps Up Memorial Day Events for 2018

Northland Uncovered: Memorial Day at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Memorial Day Weekend is just a few days away and next Monday thousands around the country will be honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Executive Director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, Hayes Scriven, stopped by FOX 21 to talk about the events added to the center’s plans for the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, May 26, the historical center, along with, the Douglas County Veterans Service Office, the Wisconsin Army National Guard, the El Dorado Bar and Grill, StoneHouse Martial Arts, Great Lakes Bounce Houses and the City of Superior, are honoring veterans with a free community barbecue.

On Memorial Day, there will be remembrance services at 9:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery and 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. At 1:00 p.m. the Superior Singers will perform at the Center.

In addition to the activities that weekend, the Center is offering free admission for veterans on May 26-28.

For more information head to bvhcenter.org.