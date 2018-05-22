Celebrating EMS Workers Week

DULUTH, Minn.-Local EMS workers enjoyed a cookout on this beautiful day to celebrate EMS workers week.

The food was provided by St. Luke’s to celebrate the hard work emergency responders do every day. Workers from all over the Northland stopped by to celebrate.

Officials with St. Luke’s say it’s important to honor EMS workers every day.

“Trauma that goes on at a scene and things can be challenging and so I think they work under the most difficult conditions,” emergency physician Brian Bergeron said.

Local cities are always in need of more first responders if you’re interested.