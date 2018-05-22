Cloquet Softball Credits Underclassmen for Improvement in 2018

The Lumberjacks are younger and hungrier going into the sectional tournament.

CLOQUET — One team that has improved a lot over the past year is the Cloquet softball team. The Lumberjacks won 10 games last season. But this season, they finished with a 15–3 record and are ranked 10th in class AAA.

The reason for the turnaround? A youth movement that has stepped up when they are called upon.

“I think the major thing that we’ve done this year is we’ve got a good group of kids that balance out the 8th graders to the seniors. They all get along so I attribute that to some synergy between the players here,” head coach Ron Tondryk said.

“I was the only senior for my hockey season as well so I’m kind of used to it. The younger class have helped a lot, just preparing everyone for everything so I’m not the only one doing it,” said senior Ally Martin.

Cloquet will host Duluth Denfeld Wednesday in the first round of the sectional tournament.