Duluth Festival Features Female Talent

What She Said Festival Kicks Off Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, a festival in Duluth is featuring women playwrights, directors and actresses.

The festival is a series of one-act plays that have been written by women from all over the world and directed by women from the Twin Ports area.

The pieces highlight the female voice.

The festival runs May 24-26 at The Underground Theatre which is located at 506 W. Michigan St. in the lower level of the Depot.

All performances are at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or learn more head to duluthunderground.org or call 218-733-7555.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students.