Ex-Cons Share Hardships Finding Housing and Employment

They say local efforts are happening to help find housing for people with criminal backgrounds

DULUTH, Minn. – Getting housing and employment can be difficult for formerly incarcerated people.

Ex-cons shared their stories of pursuing a life after prison.

The event at the Damiano Center in Duluth taught the community about efforts being done to get stable housing for people with criminal backgrounds

“It’s not like prisoners and everything are these scary people behind bushes and stuff,” said Lucas Dietche, an organizer with Lake Superior Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing. “They’re just regular people and someone has a nice house, people from prison deserve the very same thing.”

Dietche’s group is also advocating for alternatives to prison, which they say is a very expensive system.