Five-Year-old Eagan Drowning Victim Transported to Hospital

His Condition is Unknown at This Time

photo: twitter/eagan police department

EAGAN, Minn. – The Eagan Police Department received a report of a possible drowning this afternoon near the 3200 block of Coachman Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and reported the victim to be a 5-year-old boy.

The victim was transported to Regions hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

We will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.