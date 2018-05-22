Honoring Maritime Day in the Twin Ports

National Maritime Day is Honored in the United States Annually on May 22

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 85 years ago on Tuesday, May 22, United States Congress declared May 22 National Maritime Day.

National Maritime Day is a tradition for many and a day recognizing America’s Merchant Marine for their legacy of service and sacrifice, safeguarding our nation and its trade corridors during times of war and peace.

Residents and visitors in the Twin Ports honored the maritime industry in many ways throughout the day.

A ceremony took place at the Kirby Student Center Ballroom on the campus of UMD.

Marine veterans and folks working in the industry had the chance to share their stories.

At the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park, staff continued to educate guests about how the Twin Ports helps the Northland connect to a global market.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the electricity they use and the cars they drive come from materials that are brought from this port and other ports around the Great Lakes to other parts of the U.S.,” said Sara Summers-Luedtke, a Park Ranger at the Maritime Visitor Center.

The center welcomes more than a half million visitors each year.

The date, May 22, commemorates the sailing of the first steam vessel across the Atlantic Ocean in 1819, the S.S. Savannah’s voyage from Georgia to Liverpool, England.