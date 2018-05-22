Jen Schultz Files for Re-Election to MN House 7A Seat

Schultz Served in the Legislature Since 2015

DULUTH, Minn. – State Representative Jen Schultz has filed for re-election for her third term as the Representative for State House District 7A.

“I’m asking for people of East Duluth to continue to support me and stand alongside me as we develop legislation to benefit our community and state. In return, I promise to continue to be a leader to make Minnesota a state that works for all its people, and that adopts policies that show an understanding of their struggles.”

Schultz has served in the Legislature since 2015.

She is a professor as the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at UMD and specialized in healthcare economics.

Schultz says she wants to see sound funding for a government working for all Minnesotans, not just politicians who want to benefit corporation and special interests.

“Reckless tax cuts once again have put the state budget in jeopardy, undoing the 2013 reforms that fixed the problems created during the Pawlenty years. If we are going to keep our state moving forward we need to stop the erosion of our infrastructure, fund public education, protect the environment that is so critical to the essence of our state, protect local government aid that is so important for Duluth, and once again embrace our state’s commitment to post-secondary education, along with its strong programs of public research, that helps Minnesota score high economic rankings nationally. We need to address the health care needs of all Minnesotans by creating programs like the Minnesota Care Buy-In that will make health care affordable for all while protecting those who need health care the most. We need to aggressively protect the rights of all Minnesotans, particularly people of color, those with low income, our LGBTQ neighbors, and – as we have seen once again this year – women.”