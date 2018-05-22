Mark Rubin Running For Reelection As County Attorney

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin says he’d like to stay elected in his position for another four years.

Rubin is now in his eight year as the county’s chief prosecutor of crimes.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Rubin said:

“One way to address unfinished work… and with gratitude for an incredibly dedicated staff… is to file for one more term.”

As of now, no formal announcements have been made by anyone else interested in being the next county attorney.

Voters will decide this November.