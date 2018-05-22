Police swarm city street in Florida in apparent shootout
Witnesses Heard More Than 50 Shots Fired
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, bank and apartment building and many gunshots were heard in the area.
Walton County Sheriff’s officials said on Twitter on Tuesday that the incident is tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach.
Few details have been released.
The Panama City News Herald initially reported that a suspect barricaded himself inside a bank.
A bomb squad vehicle was seen in the bank parking lot.
A grocery store and nearby schools were evacuated.
Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired.