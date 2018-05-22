Saints’ Hovland Running to Nationals

The senior will be competing in the 5K run at the NCAA D3 national championships.

DULUTH — St Scholastica’s Casey Hovland has qualified to compete in the Division 3 national championship later this week at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

Hovland will be competing in the 5K run. This will be her third NCAA championship appearance this year alone.

“It’s a really neat atmosphere. It’s different for cross country and track. It’s all of the runners who want to be there and dedicated their lives to running. That’s something I’ve done and it’s really cool to be surrounded by people that have the same passion for the same sport you do,” said Hovland.

The women’s 5000m event will take place on Saturday at 3:25 p.m.