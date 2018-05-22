Tutors Needed in the Northland

Duluth needs 52 tutors for the upcoming school year starting this fall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Elementary schools in the Northland are in need for more math and reading tutors, this comes after students are struggling at higher class levels such as algebra.

Duluth needs 52 tutors for the upcoming school year starting this fall. Full-time and part-time tutors are being recruited by AmeriCorps.

Educators say the preschool level has the largest demand for tutors.

“Try to find tutors that are going to be passionate about working with our kids and really helping them get the skills that they need so they can be successful and not continually held back by the lack of reading skills or math skills,” Northeastern Program Manager, Minnesota Reading and Math Corps Lindsey Molstad said.

Tutors will be paid could receive up to five thousand dollars to help pay for further education. Participants can be recent high school graduates or retirees.

For more information visit Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps or contact 866-859-2825.