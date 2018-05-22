Two Superior Women Celebrate Their 100th Birthday

Anne Snyder and Marie Haynes have known each other since grade school

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two women celebrated their one-hundredth birthday together.

Anne Snyder was born May 18, 1918, and Marie Haynes was born on May 24th, 1918.

They’ve known each other for a very long time.

They went to first through eighth grade at the same time at St. Albert’s School in Superior.

“I thank God almighty for being so wonderful to us that we can sit here and talk to you,” said Marie Haynes.

They celebrated their birthday with family and friends and shared their secrets to making it to the century mark.

“Do everything moderately and have faith and courage to travel this long road never expecting to do it and you have to be taught how to love sauerkraut,” said Snyder.