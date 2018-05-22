Yellowjackets’ Noah Potratz Gets Set for Nationals

The senior will compete in the javelin throw this weekend.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – UWS senior Noah Potratz is spending this week getting ready for the NCAA D3 national championship.

Potratz has qualified to compete in the javelin throw, securing his spot just a week ago at the North Central Gregory final qualifier. Leading up to this weekend, his main focus is preparing his body.

“Just working on form and making sure technique is good. It’s really just tapering at this point. Not throwing too much because you need to have a fresh arm,” Potratz said.

The men’s javelin preliminary rounds will be Friday at 11am.