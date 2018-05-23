20 Hurt When Semi Slams Into School bus in Wisconsin

33 People Were on the bus, 20 Were Injured

(John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

LODI, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say 20 people were hurt when a semi crashed into a school bus in south central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says four people were seriously injured, with two flown to hospital by helicopter and two others going to area hospitals.

No details have been released on the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning along northbound Interstate 39 near Lodi, about 95 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The patrol says the bus was parked on the shoulder of the interstate when it was struck.

Authorities say about 33 people were on the bus, and 20 of them were hurt.

The bus was carrying students from a private school in the Milwaukee area.

A portion of the interstate has been closed while investigators work.