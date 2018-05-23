Allergy Season in Full Bloom

Dust a Big Part of Our Allergy Problems

DULUTH, Minn.-With the warm weather hitting the Northland, that also means it’s pollen season.

Today the pollen level in Duluth has been ranked at medium level and it’s expected to grow over the weekend.

Allergy experts Fox 21 spoke to said Northlander’s are also getting hit by dust really hard right now. They say a lot of that has to do with the construction season and the salt we use on our roads in the winter.

“The other thing that we also have is common things like dust, and we all know we salt the streets in the winter like crazy in Duluth, and we kick up all that as we are street sweeping and doing that construction,” said Dr. Addie Licari, a family physician at St. Luke’s.

Experts from St. Luke’s said most of the time, allergies can be taken care of with over-the-counter medication.

In some extreme cases, patients will need a shot to rid themselves of the sickness.