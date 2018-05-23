Animals to Fill Lakewalk Wednesday for New Pet Walk

Bus Bike Walk Duluth Adds Event for Pets

DULUTH, Minn. – This month the Zeitgeist Community is celebrating Bus Bike Walk Duluth and they’re hoping you and your pets get involved.

As part of the month-long event, the group is hosting Bark Bike Walk on Wednesday, May 23.

They will be walking with their dogs along the Lakewalk to encourage community interaction and activity.

The group will start the walk at Endion Station at 6:00 p.m. and walk to 12th St. Beach.

The walk will follow the Lakewalk, through Canal Park, over the Aerial Lift Bridge, and to Lake Superior.

Pet parents can then enjoy the beach, keep walking, or return to the start on their own.

Each four-legged participant will get a Bus Bike Walk bandana and a photo with their human(s).

For complete event listing of Bus Bike Walk events, visit www.zeitgeistarts.com/community/bbw.