Caricature Business Opens Along Duluth’s Lakewalk

Artist Purchased A License From the City For the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. People strolling along Duluth’s Lakewalk this summer can now see their faces transform on paper.

That’s because a caricature business called Lakewalk Memory Lane has popped up near the Endion Station along the Lakewalk.

The artist, Adnan Shati, recently retired as a special education teacher in the Twin Cities.

He said this new job with the view of Lake Superior is a great way to spend the summer retired.

“This is probably one of the best locations I’ve ever had to do art — and be out there. The only place that is similar to this one I did that in Venice,” Shati explained.

Caricatures and sketches will be flowing until October — weather depending of course.

For more information, check out Shati’s website: www.idrawacrowd.com