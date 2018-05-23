Carlton Softball Eyeing Another Section Championship

The Bulldogs are confident in be able to win their second straight section 7A title.

CARLTON, Minn. — The Carlton softball team came into this season as the defending Section 7A champions.

The Bulldogs finished their regular season with an 11–3 record. And what is their reward for that success? While everyone is playing in the first round, they get to relax with a first round bye.

But that doesn’t mean that practice and preparation is taking a break as they look to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

“Our philosophy is stick to our offense. We’ve had a strong offense all year, but just keep that up. Even if we let a team score a few runs on us, we know our offense is good enough, if we’re playing our game, to beat a team even if they put up a few runs on us,” head coach Melissa Clark said.

“We’re really good at just being calm and just enjoying it and having fun and going out to just take it all in. We play a lot better when we’re just calm and just having fun out there so that’s probably what we’ll do for the playoffs as well,” said catch Alaina Bennet.