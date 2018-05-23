City Officials Say Superior Street Construction is On Schedule

DULUTH, Minn –The reconstruction project on Superior Street in Duluth is really moving along.

City officials say with good weather they’ve remained pretty much on schedule.

The stretch of Superior Street from 3rd Avenue West to 7th Avenue West now has a hole more than eight feet deep as crews work to renovate water and steam pipes that will function underneath the road.

In the meantime, sidewalks on both sides are still accessible.

“Everybody has been really supportive of it,” said Duncan Schwensohn, a Senior Engineer with the City of Duluth. “They understand you kind of have to break a few eggs to make an omelet. But it’ll be worth it in the end.”

Schwensohn says he’s seen a lot of people come to the area where they’re working just to check out the construction in person.

“I’ve seen a number of people coming down just to look,” he said. “You can get pretty close to the construction. While they’re down here anyway they might stop at one of the shops since they came to look at the construction. All in all I think it’s been going well and I’d like to thank the community for being patient with us while we’re doing this.”

This first phase is expected to be complete in mid-October.

Phase two will be east of lake avenue and will begin next spring.