Complaint: Lincoln Park Teacher Confesses to Sex With Former Student

Has Been Charged with 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

DULUTH,Minn – Duluth Lincon Park Middle School teacher, Karla Winterfeld, 33, has confessed to having sex with her 15-year-old foster son and former student, according to a criminal complaint.

Winterfeld has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held on $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint authorities say they discovered text messages, photos and recordings of sexual acts on both parties’ cell phones.

Winterfeld confessed to having “multiple sexual acts” with the former student between May 4 and May 19.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years and $40,000 fine.

The School District is cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to investigate the incident.

Winterfeld has been placed on administrative leave.

Her next court appearance has been scheduled for June 12.