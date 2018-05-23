Robb Stauber Named Head Coach of Whitecaps

The Duluth native is heading to the NWHL after winning gold with the U.S. women's national team.

DULUTH, Minn. – One week after the Minnesota Whitecaps joined the National Women’s Hockey League, they have found their new head coach.

Duluth native Robb Stauber will be manning the bench for the Whitecaps next season. The former Minnesota Gopher was the head coach of the U.S. Women’s national teams who won both the world and olympic championships in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Stauber will coach with his wife, Shivaun. Team owner and founder jack brodt will be on stauber’s staff as an assistant focusing on defense. Stauber coached the Whitecaps back in the 2016–17 season when they were still a semi–pro team.