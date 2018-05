Stariha And The Spartans Keep On Rollin’

Mady Stariha leads Superior Softball team to a playoff victory

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team hosted Wausau East Wednesday for round one of the playoffs.

Mady Stariha was on fire, starting off the game with a 1-2-3 first inning. She was backed up with some major offense.

The Spartans put up 17 runs, shutting down the Lumberjacks in 3 innings. Final, 17-2.