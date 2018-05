Superior Lacrosse Makes History

The boys and girls teams hosted their first home games in school history

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For the first time in Superior High School history, the Spartans have fielded both a boys and girls lacrosse team. The teams hosted their first home games in program history Wednesday evening against Hudson.

The girls put up a good fight but fell to the Raiders 8-6. The boys team also lost, 15-2.