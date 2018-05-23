Superior Street Workers Thanked

Hot Dog Roast Held in Their Honor

DULUTH, Minn.-A hot dog roast was held today to thank workers who are doing all the work on Superior Street.

The event, sponsored by Security Jewelers, brought together dozens of construction workers to the business as one of the owners cooked the dogs right in front of the store.

“We see them every day … we thought we’ll throw a little party for them, everyone loves a wienie roast, right,” said Jay Seiler, an owner of Security Jewelers.

Ownership of the jewelry store said they haven’t seen a drop in business during construction. They said one of the reasons why, is the public wants support downtown businesses, no matter what.