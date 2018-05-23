Teacher Accused Of Sex With Foster Son Who Was Former Student

Karla Winterfeld Is Charged With First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

DULUTH, Minn. – A teacher with the Duluth School District, Karla Winterfeld, 33, of Duluth, has confessed to having sex with her 15-year-old foster son who is also her former student, according to the criminal complaint in St. Louis County Court.

Winterfeld is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held on $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint, Duluth police investigators discovered text messages, photos and recordings on the phones of both parties involving sexual acts between the two. It is not known how police found out about case.

Winterfeld was arrested May 21 and confessed to having “multiple sexual acts” with the underage male between May 4 and May 19, according to the complaint.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Winterfeld teaches at Lincoln Park Middle School and Old Central High School and is licensed as a health and special education teacher.

Dist. 709 calls the situation “shocking and disappointing.” Winterfeld has been placed on paid administrative leave until the school board takes action on the issue.

In 2016, Winterfeld was one of the recipients of the Duluth News Tribune’s “20 under 40” awards, which celebrates movers and shakers in the Twin Ports.

Also in 2016, Winterfeld landed the Greg Irons Award for exceptional commitment to the well-being of students both in and out of the classroom.

Her next court appearance has been scheduled for June 12. Police do not believe there are other victims in this case.