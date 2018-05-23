Thieves Break Into Canal Park’s Longtime Popcorn Stand

No Suspects In Custody

DULUTH, Minn. – The red wagon popcorn stand in Canal Park is back open after thieves broke into the decades-old seasonal business.

Duluth police say the crime happened between 7 p.m. May 17 and 6:30 a.m. the next day.

No suspects were in custody Wednesday.

There are no security cameras nearby.

Workers of the stand just want the bad guys to do the right thing.

“Just return our iPad, be good. Return it. We need it,” said Jackie Murphy, one of the main workers. “It’s really unfortunate because it’s just a little business. It’s a locally owned family business and we just had to get broken into, I guess.”

Murphy says insurance will cover the theft, missing cash, and damage to the wagon.

Increases to security of the wagon are also planned.