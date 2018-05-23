Two Local Businesses Offer Free Admission for Community Day

Community Day Events are Sponsored by Emily Larson

DULUTH, Minn. – Tomorrow is another Community Day event in Duluth and two favorite local businesses are participating by offering free admission.

Spirit Mountain will be giving free entry to all visitors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on their alpine coaster and zip line.

Glensheen Mansion will also be offering free admission for their classic tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will only be available in person at the ticket house located in the Glensheen parking lot.

Community Days are sponsored by Mayor Emily Larson as a way to get local more involved in our local attractions.

You can visit communityday.visitduluth.com for more information on upcoming Community Day events.