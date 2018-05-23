Vista Fleet Owner Purchases Crabby Ol’ Bills; Lake Avenue Cafe To Revamp Menu

DULUTH, Minn. – Crabby Ol’ Bills in Canal Park has a new name, new owners and now a new authentic menu.

The new owner is Vista Fleet owner Justin Steinbach.

The boat and eatery along the Lakewalk is now called Lakewalk Galley.

Steinbach says he’s excited to market the Vista tours out of the boat while expanding the menu to include authentic options from Lake Avenue Café, which has a restaurant in Canal Park.

“Ya know, I eat at Lake Avenue all the time. Their food is just amazing. And so, to actually take something that was selling just kind of fried food to a whole new five-star level, I think is going to be a great Duluth experience,” Steinbach said.

Derek Snyder, owner of Lake Avenue Café, will have his top chef behind the upgraded menu for the boat.

“It’s really exciting for us to bring our restaurant closer to people — to where everybody is,” Snyder said.

Duluth Coffee Company will also be sold out of Lakewalk Galley, which opens this weekend.

Duluth Kombucha is expected to sign on as well, according to Steinbach.

And don’t worry! The popular mini donuts and some of the other fried favorites will remain.