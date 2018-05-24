Bennet Park Wins “Our Courts. Our Future.” Contest

The Hibbing basketball court will receive a refurbishment this summer.

HIBBING, Minn. – Last week, the city of Hibbing spent an entire week campaigning on social media in effort to win the “Our Courts. Our Future.” competition, organized by the Minnesota Timberwolves. And Thursday, they got some great news.

Bennet Park will be one of four basketball courts that will be refurbished this summer, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves and U.S. Bank. The team will visit one court per month to create an NBA style court for the community. When the work is done, Hibbing will be treated to a celebration from the team as the court officially reopens. The exact dates of those events has yet to be determined.