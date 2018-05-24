Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Announces Support for Metsa

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has announced her support for Jason Metsa’s congressional campaign this afternoon.

Larson has joined a growing list of elected officials throughout the state that have shown their support for Metsa’s campaign.

In a statement released today, Larson says:

“Northeast Minnesota needs a champion in Washington D.C. who will fight every day for our shared values. That champion is Jason Metsa,

In the past seven years, I have worked with Jason both in his capacity as a Legislator and as a labor organizer. Together we have worked on issues which range from ensuring marriage equality across Minnesota to raising the statewide minimum wage. During his time in the Legislature, Jason has had Duluth’s back, and he has a vision for rebuilding a robust and diverse economic future for the entire region.

Most importantly, Jason knows how to be effective, whether he is in the majority or not. In a time of growing political divide, Jason has the ability to bring people together around common experiences and shared values.”

Metsa is running for the open seat in Northern Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District and is a three-term State Representative form Virginia.