Foraged Spring Greens and Fresh Pasta

Cooking Connection: At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

DULUTH, Minn. – Greens are beginning to pop up as Spring makes an appearance in the Northland.

For this week’s Cooking Connection we took advantage of the fresh veggies for a dish with Jillian Forte, the Executive Chef and General Manager of At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe.

The restaurant is located at 1902 E 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812.

For more information head to www.astccc.net.

Foraged Spring Greens and Fresh Pasta (4 servings)

Ingredients:

12 oz. or more of Fresh pasta

2 cups fiddle head ferns

Large handful of Ramps or wild leeks

3 Tbl of butter

½ cup white wine

Salt to taste

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup parmesan

Directions: