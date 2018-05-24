Foraged Spring Greens and Fresh Pasta
Cooking Connection: At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
DULUTH, Minn. – Greens are beginning to pop up as Spring makes an appearance in the Northland.
For this week’s Cooking Connection we took advantage of the fresh veggies for a dish with Jillian Forte, the Executive Chef and General Manager of At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe.
The restaurant is located at 1902 E 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812.
For more information head to www.astccc.net.
Foraged Spring Greens and Fresh Pasta (4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. or more of Fresh pasta
- 2 cups fiddle head ferns
- Large handful of Ramps or wild leeks
- 3 Tbl of butter
- ½ cup white wine
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 cup parmesan
Directions:
- Boil 4-6 qt. of water with a ¼ cup of salt.
- While waiting for this to boil take the ramps, cut off the fringe on the bottom and cut the greens away from the stem. Now mince the stem pieces and set aside. Take the leaves and cut them in quarters.
- Once the water is at a rolling boil lower a strainer with the fiddle head ferns into the water for less than a minute. Then submerge the ferns in ice cold water until chilled, continuing to use the strainer, let them drip dry in the sink.
- In the same pot of boiling water drop in the fresh pasta and stir immediately. Set a timer for 5 minutes, more if using boxed pasta.
- Get a large sauté pan good and hot, add the butter, then the minced white parts of the Ramps, sauté this for 1-2 minutes.
- Now add the fiddle head ferns and the greens of the ramps. Sauté this for 2-3 minutes.
- Deglaze the pan with the white wine, add a few pinches of salt and let the white reduce until there is just enough juice to coat the pasta in the bottom of the pan.
- After the pasta is cooked and drained add it to the pan with the greens and give everything a good toss.
- Serve each plate with the pasta, fresh cherry tomatoes and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
- Enjoy with a glass of your favorite white wine!