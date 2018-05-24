Great Lakes Aquarium unveils new exhibits

The newest experience at the Great Lakes Aquarium features three new touch pools

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids and families can now get up close and personal with some new critters at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Thursday, the aquarium unveiled the “Feel Connected” exhibits, which offers three new touch pools featuring exotic ocean critters like sea stars and jellyfish.

“When people can use their sense of touch, they become more connected to what they’re learning, they become more connected to the animals they’re learning about,” Great Lakes Aquarium marketing director Allison Iacone said. “It really does help them make a true connection.”

The exhibits officially open on Friday, May 25.